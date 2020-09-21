LONDON, ONT -- A man was airlifted to hospital in London after suffering severe burns during an apartment fire in Port Elgin Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire at 650 Ivings Drive just before 7 p.m.

One unit was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

A man had been inside but was able to escaped, however his injuries were described as severe.

After being taken to local hospital he was then airlifted to hospital in London.

About 40 firefighters continued to fight the blaze to limit its spread, however several units were damaged leaving several people displaced.

A total damage estimate has not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in.