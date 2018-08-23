

CTV London





The SIU is investigating the circumstances around the hospitalization of a 21-year-old man in London following the administering of naloxone Wednesday by London police.

The SIU says about 7:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the Huron Street and Adelaide Street North area for medical assistance.

Upon arrival, the SIU says an officer commenced CPR on the man and administered naloxone to him.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

This comes as the union representing OPP officers wants the SIU to end the practice of launching an investigation when an officer unsuccessfully administers naloxone to an overdose victim.