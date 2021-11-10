Man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister makes court apperance
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is escorted by his RCMP security detail as protesters shout and throw small rocks while leaving a campaign stop at a local micro brewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denett
London, Ont. -
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an election campaign stop in London, Ont. made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Via Zoom, Shane Marshall told the court that he is working to get a lawyer.
The 25-year-old from St. Thomas is charged with one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the incident on Sept 6.
Trudeau was visiting a microbrewery in east London when he was faced by a large group of protesters and gravel was thrown in his direction.
Marshall was later removed as president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association for the People’s Party of Canada.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on Dec.15.