WINDSOR, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in front of mom and child in Simcoe.

On Thursday around 12:45 p.m., OPP were called to investigate an indecent act at Crescent Boulevard.

Police say a mother and her 10-year-old child were sitting at a picnic table at Dingle Creek when an unknown male approached and sat nearby. The man allegedly waved at both victims and then committed an indecent at which time the victims immediately left the area and contacted police.

The suspect involved in this incident is described as a white man, approximately 50-years-old, medium height, with brown hair. He was wearing brown sunglasses, blue t-shirt with a muscle shirt underneath and jean shorts.

The Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking any businesses or homeowners in the area with video surveillance cameras to check their footage to see if this particular person was captured on camera.

The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.