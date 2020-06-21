LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following an early morning home invasion in the Clarke Road and Gore Road area.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called about some suspicious individuals entering a home in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road.

The people fled the area shortly after police were called.

Once on scene, police located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound and has since been pronounced dead.

A neighbour, who spoke to CTV News but didn't want to be identified, says he saw four males in hoodies in the area around 4:20 a.m.

He says he heard one shot and then a woman scream. He said the four males jumped into two vehicles and sped off.

The London Police Major Crime Section continues to investigate.