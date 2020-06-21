Advertisement
Male shot and killed following home invasion in Clarke and Gore area
Shooting and home invasion investigation on Pochard Lane in London, Ont. on June 21, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following an early morning home invasion in the Clarke Road and Gore Road area.
Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called about some suspicious individuals entering a home in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road.
The people fled the area shortly after police were called.
Once on scene, police located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound and has since been pronounced dead.
A neighbour, who spoke to CTV News but didn't want to be identified, says he saw four males in hoodies in the area around 4:20 a.m.
He says he heard one shot and then a woman scream. He said the four males jumped into two vehicles and sped off.
The London Police Major Crime Section continues to investigate.