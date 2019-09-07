

CTV London





Owen Sound police say a male was airlifted to the London Health Sciences Centre late Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened in the 2200 block of 8th Street East at 11 p.m.

Police say the male was walking on a section of the roadway and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police closed 8th Street East from 18th Avenue through to 28th Avenue East for their investigation.

The road was closed throughout the night and re-opened early Saturday morning.