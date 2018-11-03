

CTV London





Norfolk OPP are investigating a fatal fire at Windham Saturday morning.

One person was found dead in a home on LaSalette Road about 9:30 a.m..

When crews arrived there was a working fire. A fire official said a search of the home resulted in finding the deceased male.

“It’s terrible news. It’s a sad day in Norfolk County,” said OPP Const. Ed Sandchuk.

“We are going to be notifying family members of the death of their loved one.”

He said the Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and the OPP criminal division is also investigating.

Sandchuk reminded everyone to make sure smoke alarms are working.

LaSalette Road is closed at Windham Road 19 for the investigation.