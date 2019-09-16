

CTV London





One person has been charged after allegedly hitting a police officer with a beer bottle.

Sarnia police say last Friday about 2 a.m., they were in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue when they saw a dog in the middle of the street and knew where it belonged.

Upon taking the dog home, police say they found a highly intoxicated female passed out in the bushes in the front lawn.

They say an intoxicated male came out of the house yelling and the female then woke up and began yelling as well.

At that point they say a second male came out of the house allegedly yelling obscenities at police and at one point picked up a beer bottle to throw at the officers.

Police say the first male attempted to stop the second male from throwing the bottle and an officer tried to assist.

During the struggle, police say the officer was struck in the head, suffering minor injuries.

Police say a male, who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with assault police, assault with a weapon, and obstruct police.