Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 1:19PM EDT
A male is dead after falling from a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Five Points Road in Thames Centre, southwest of Ingersoll around 3:30 a.m.
Police say the male fell from the vehicle and had to be transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He has since died and his identity is being withheld until family are notified.
The investigation continues and police are asking residents to avoid the area.