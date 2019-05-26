

A male is dead after falling from a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Five Points Road in Thames Centre, southwest of Ingersoll around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the male fell from the vehicle and had to be transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has since died and his identity is being withheld until family are notified.

The investigation continues and police are asking residents to avoid the area.