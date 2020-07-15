LONDON, ONT -- A survey of roughly 43,000 respondents found that the majority of parents with students in the Thames Valley District School Board support a return to school in September.

Roughly two thirds of families said they are willing to send their children back to school full-time with enhanced protocols.

Even more people support a return to school with smaller classes and alternated days or weeks.

More than half of elementary parents said that childcare would be an issue if students were learning online some or all of the time.

Currently school boards have been asked to prepare three models of school, full return, blended, and online.

The TVDSB plans to launch another survey to poll families on their experiences with online learning.