LONDON, ONT -- Thomas Rutherford, 31, of Ingersoll has been missing for more than two weeks, and now Provincial police say the Major Crime Unit is involved with the case.

There has been little sign of Rutherford since he was last seen on December 3, around 7 p.m.

Provincial police say that all leads are being investigated by the OPP Major Crime Unit, along with the Criminal Investigation Branch.

CTV News has reached out to the OPP for comment on the investigation.

Rutherford is described as:

White

Approximately 6’, 165 lbs

Short brown hair

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black and yellow Point Zero coat, a black Bench sweater, blue jeans and Air Walk shoes.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).