Mainly cloudy with showers expected to finish off weekend

A mix of sun and cloud Sunday to start, changing to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers will start late in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 30 degrees, feeling more like 35.

Showers continue into Sunday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 18 degrees.

To start your workweek, Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and a risk of thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Monday’s high is 23 degrees, feeling more like 29.

Monday night remains cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 17.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.