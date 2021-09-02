Mailloux suspended 'indefinitely' from OHL

Exeter, Ont. -

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced that Logan Mailloux of the London Knights has been suspended indefinitely.

According to a statement from the league, Commissioner David Branch made the decision as a result of an incident that occurred November 2020 in Sweden, while the defence man was on loan to SK Lejon.

Branch says the incident violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.

Mailloux will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement to the OHL on or after January 1, 2022.

A decision regarding reinstatement will be based in part on his conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision.