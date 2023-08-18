'Magic mushrooms' seized in St. Thomas

Just over $70,000 of magic mushroom products has been seized and one person has been charged following the use of a search warrant at ‘Fun Guyz’ on Talbot Street in St. Thomas.

According to police, there was community concern about the open sale of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, at a newly opened business in the city.

“Fun Guyz is part of a chain of stores present in multiple Ontario municipalities, specializing in the sale of psilocybin products to the general public. However, psilocybin remains a classified substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” read a statement from St. Thomas police.

During the search, various psilocybin strains were discovered with a total of 7,150 grams of psilocybin seized — the estimated street value is $71,504.

A 39 year old London resident has been charged with one count possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.