Maggie Mac Neil swims to silver at Canadian Swimming Open
Canadian star Summer McIntosh swam to first place in the women's 100-metre freestyle Thursday at the Canadian Swimming Open.
The 17-year-old from Toronto, one of Canada's biggest medal hopes for this summer's Paris Olympics, led the pack with a time of 53.90 at the Pan Am Sports Centre.
Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., placed second in 54.01, while Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivières, Que., was third in 54.27.
Toronto's Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian, finished fourth with a time of 54.43.
McIntosh's performance came a day after she posted the world's fastest 200-metre free time of the year, swimming the race in 1:54.21.
The Canadian Swimming Open continues through Saturday. The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials are set for May 13-19 in Toronto.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Game 1 goes to the Knights in series with Kitchener
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.