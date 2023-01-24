Lumber, copper, power tools on shopping lists of suspected thieves

“It was pretty incredulous,” said Craig Linton.

That is how Linton described a weekend theft at the Forest City Velodrome in south London, Ont. that left the indoor cycling facility in the dark.

He said early Saturday morning someone climbed a hydro pole at the rear of the building, and cut the copper hydro cables from top to bottom. It left the indoor cycling facility with no power and unable to operate.

“Someone actually knew what they were doing because it was high voltage, and something that is extremely dangerous to do. So I can’t believe that it happened, but copper theft is quite common from what I understand,” he said.

Meanwhile, north of London in the town of Lucan, Ont., OPP said thieves made off with $24,000 worth of lumber from the local Home Hardware.

Langford Lumber Home Hardware in Lucan, Ont. is seen on Jan. 24, 2023 and was recently the victim of theft. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

According to police, suspects arrived at the business early Friday morning in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. They took a trailer from a neighbouring property, loaded up, and went on their way.

The investigation is continuing.

In another business break-in, OPP released security video of suspected thieves breaking into A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in the Wellington County community of Fergus, Ont.

The video shows several people in dark clothing and masks rushing through the store, grabbing boxes, and putting them into a white van outside.

It is estimated that $14,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call OPP.