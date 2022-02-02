Lucky in Lucknow: Woman picks up $250K lotto prize

A Lucknow, Ont. mother and grandmother says she “went numb” after realizing she won $250,000 on an instant crossword puzzle.

Sheila Zsiga says she is a regular lottery player, adding, "I have been playing the lottery since I turned 18. I won on POKER LOTTO in May 2021, but this is my largest win."

The 58-year-old retiree says she thought she made a mistake while playing her ticket.

"As I was playing, I knew I won $10, next thing I knew I won $100, 000," she said. "I checked the ticket using the OLG App to confirm the win and I was numb! I told my husband right away and we went to the store to validate it."

Sheila, a mother and grandmother, plans to share her win with family. "I will also pay some bills, purchase a new vehicle and save some for a trip to Las Vegas when it's safe."

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar on Campbell Street in Lucknow.