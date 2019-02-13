

CTV London





Want to see a million-dollar smile? Michelle Thomas of Lucan, Ont. won a cool million in the Nov. 16 Lotto Max draw.

She picked up one of the Maxmillions prizes that are drawn along with the jackpot prize.

Thomas bought her ticket at Clarkes Variety on Richmond Street in Lucan.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says since Lotto Max was launched in Sept. 2009, more than $4.7 billion in prizes have been won.

That includes 62 jackpot wins and 557 Maxmillions prizes across Ontario.