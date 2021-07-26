LUCKNOW, ONT. -- The signs supporting Julie-Anne Staehli’s pursuit of Olympic glory are popping up every place you can imagine, in and around her hometown of Lucknow.

“Signs everywhere. Everyone is getting involved. We had a little contest on the Facebook group, encouraging people to decorate and they have just gone with it,” says neighbour and Staehli supporter, Chris Hackett.

Staehli, 27, who actually grew up just outside of Lucknow, is one of 57 track and field athletes representing Canada in Tokyo. She’ll be running the 5,000 metre (five kilometre) race, which she qualified for by setting personal best times below 15 minutes this spring.

“During COVID when facilities were closed down, the local gym was good enough to lend weights and workout gear. She was always running the roads out here, her mom biking beside her, trying to keep up, because she’s so fast,” says Cathy Gibson.

Hackett and Gibson started a Facebook group called Julie Anne’s Journey to the Tokyo Olympics with updates and trivia about the local Olympian. They’ve even collected over $6,000 in donations from the community to support Staehli’s journey to Tokyo.

“She’s a small town girl, but she’s on a big stage,” says Hackett.

Staehli’s Olympic debut, in the women’s 5,000 m qualifying heats, is scheduled for early Friday morning. Lucknow and the surrounding area will be watching.

“There’s going to be a lot of early morning Bailey’s and coffee, that’s for sure,” says Gibson.

You can follow Julie-Anne’s Journey to Tokyo, through her community’s eyes, here.