    • Lucknow native takes home medal at Pan-Am Games

    Medalists, from left, United States' Taylor Werner, silver, Venezuela's Joselyn Brea, gold, and Canada's Julie-Anne Staehli, bronze, pose on the podium of the women's 5000-meter event at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Medalists, from left, United States' Taylor Werner, silver, Venezuela's Joselyn Brea, gold, and Canada's Julie-Anne Staehli, bronze, pose on the podium of the women's 5000-meter event at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

    Canada's Pan Am Games team has made more trips to the top of the podium than it did four years ago, and there are still three days of competition to come.

    Among the winners was Julie-Anne Staehli of Lucknow, Ont., who took bronze in the women's 5,000.

    Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Sarah Mitton picked up Canada's first two track and field gold medals on Thursday, and that gave the country 37 so far in Santiago.

    Canada won 35 at the 2019 Games in Lima, Peru.

