Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online

Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo) Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

5 things to know for Friday, November 25, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry today, a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses is leaving health-care workers drained, and a rise anti-trans health bills in the U.S. has some Canadian experts expressing concern. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver