Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online

A Middlesex County resident was scammed during an attempt to buy concert tickets from an online seller, and now OPP are offering some tips to avoid being scammed.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 10:09 a.m. on Nov. 23, officers were dispatched to an address in Lucan-Biddulph where an individual reported being the victim of fraud.

The victim had purchased concert tickets on a popular social media platform. The victim and suspect agreed on a price and then completed a money transfer.

Police said however that the tickets were not sent to the victim, and the suspect’s profile was immediately deleted.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” OPP warn.

So what can people do to avoid becoming victims of fraud when purchasing items online? OPP recommend the following tips:

Protect yourself by meeting with the seller at a common area, such as a parking lot or a police station

Ensure you see the tickets or item you are interested in prior to paying, especially if you do not know the seller

If you have been a victim of fraud, OPP can be reached anywhere in the province at 1-888-310-1122.