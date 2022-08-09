LTC outbreaks contributing to hospital vacancy struggles
On a daily basis, London-Middlesex EMS is responding to COVID-19 calls in long-term care (LTC) facilities like the one on Oakcrossing Road in London, Ont.
It's putting pressure on hospitals which are struggling to get patients discharged.
“This morning, we were absolutely full with no beds available,” says Alasdair Smith, acting CEO of Middlesex Health Alliance which oversees hospitals in Newbury and Strathroy, Ont. “We had patients waiting in emerge [emergency] in both of Strathroy and Four Counties to get admitted through the day.”
It’s the same struggle at most hospitals in our region these days.
There are a dozen LTC or retirement facilities in the area which are in COVID-19 outbreak which is directly impacting the number of alternate level of care (ALC) patients in hospital.
ALC patients don’t need to be in hospital, but they also can't send them back into that setting.
“We have 50-odd beds here at Strathroy, [and] 16 are occupied by people who don't need to be here,” says Smith.
Smiths adds, “We can't get them out to a location. At Four Counties, we have 12 beds and eight of them are occupied by ALC patients. So it impacts our ability to see new patients or a new patient or emerge.”
One of those 12 retirement or LTC facilities is London's Longworth Retirement Residence which has a facility-wide outbreak.
Nicole Albers believes Longworth is doing a great job with her 90-year-old mother.
“In all honesty, she's vaccinated maybe even five times — definitely four times — so I have seen it happen before and I know that they do a great job there,” says Albers. “Pretty well they're staying into their rooms, so I’m not overly concerned, to be totally truthful.”
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting more than 200 COVID-positive cases over the past four days. Trends indicate this seventh wave is on its downswing, and MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says we are in a better place to handle outbreaks than any time during the pandemic.
“The massive amount of effort to vaccinate patients and staff has been essential in the protection we do have,” says Summers. “However the number of outbreaks is a reminder that COVID is still here.”
Back in Strathroy, Smith says the hospital is facing pressure on a daily basis with staffing issues, COVID-19 case counts and transfers from other hospitals.
“We're very tight,” says Smith. “The COVID situation doesn't help, and the inability to discharge some of those patients doesn't help either.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
BREAKING | Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A 51-year-old man from Afghanistan was charged Tuesday with killing two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and authorities said he is suspected in the slayings of two others whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities countrywide.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit falls to $18.8 billion; revenue and interest costs climb
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit will be $1.1 billion smaller than forecast three months ago, as tax revenue grew faster than rising interest costs on the province’s ballooning debt.
Windsor
-
Local hockey organizations and fans disappointed over Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal
The World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton may have begun but much of the attention is focused on the news off the ice.
-
'One way or the other, she's gonna lose the dog': Windsor owner forced to lay criminal charges against dog walker who refuses to return the animal
Greg Marentette is frustrated he still doesn’t have his dog Lemmy, even though a court upheld his position as the Newfoundland’s rightful owner.
-
Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust
Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life
Susanne von Toerne and Franziska Peljak, have brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on Highway 141
A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Suspect arrested in Wasaga Beach shooting linked to Collingwood assault
The man accused in connection to a shooting in Wasaga Beach is also being linked to a previous assault by investigators.
Northern Ontario
-
Survey finds more than half of women want to quit their jobs
There's new data out that suggests the number of women around the world who actively want to quit their jobs is at an all-time high.
-
'Dial before you dig' backlog causing major construction delays in Timmins
The Timmins Construction Association is alerting the Ontario government about a chronic problem that is causing major construction delays.
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa area health-care workers react to Ontario throne speech
In a message to Ontarians about their plans for the province, the Ford government hinted at a 'bold' new strategy for health care, but some health-care workers in the region are still concerned for the future.
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
Toronto
-
Five per cent increase in ODSP funding to be available in September
The Progressive Conservative government has said that recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) will start receiving their five per cent increases in September.
-
Ontario woman scammed out of $11,000 by Texas psychic she met on TikTok
An Ontario woman says she was scammed out of $11,000 after months spent working with a Texas psychic she met on TikTok following the death of her stepfather.
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year. This will be the fourth payout to parents since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'We’re standing together': NDG shop owners sign petition against city's plans for new bus, taxi lanes on Queen Mary Rd.
Queen Mary Road in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood is about to get four kilometres of reserved bus and taxi lanes which the city says will save commuters six minutes and 40 seconds of precious travel time.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
Egg-sized hail falls in northern Manitoba, power outages caused by storm
A number of severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of northern Manitoba Monday leaving people without power and some with property damage.
Calgary
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
-
RCMP, fire crews on scene at Hillcrest fire in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie Fire are at a scene of a fire in the community of Hillcrest, located in southwest Airdrie.
-
Indigenous kids learn about robotics at summer camp
Students are split into two classrooms at the University of Calgary where one group is learning how to code and the second is building robots from Lego kits.
Edmonton
-
'The process failed': Associate minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
'We gave it a fighting chance': Albertans free elk calf stuck in river mud
A leisurely float down a northwestern Alberta river quickly became a rescue situation on Saturday, when several kayakers came across a baby animal in distress.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. recorded 16 suspected heat deaths during recent heat wave, coroner says
There were 16 suspected heat-related deaths recorded in British Columbia during the sweltering temperatures that began in late July and continued into early August, coroners revealed Tuesday.
-
Passenger killed, taxi driver injured in shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot
One person is dead and a second in hospital after a shooting involving a taxi in Surrey on Tuesday, Mounties say.
-
Photos, video released in case of B.C. murder suspect's prison break
Mounties have release additional photos and video in the case of a murder suspect who escaped from a B.C. jail with the help of two accomplices last month.