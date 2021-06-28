LONDON, ONT. -- Bus passengers may breathe a little easier if the London Transit Commission (LTC) invests in an active air purification system.

A report to the commission recommends investing $1.19 million to install air purification systems in its fleet of buses that would combat COVID-19 and other airborne viruses.

United Safety and Survivability Corporation (USSC) has developed units specifically designed for buses.

According to the report, the PHI cell, “produces continual low dose airborne hydroperoxide generated via UV catalytic advanced oxygen technology,” which is 99.9 per cent effective against airborne and surface COVID-19, H1N1, Avian Flu, MRSA, E.coli, and other viruses.

The report says the units will provide, “a much safer transit experience for the rider, and a much safer work environment for the transit operator.”

Councillor Phil Squire, who chairs the London Transit Commission (LTC) says it’s about rebuilding confidence among riders that buses are safe.

“People are going to be wary of getting on buses where they think there might be viruses,” Squire explains.

Ridership on LTC buses remains less than half of pre-pandemic levels, impacting the commission’s bottom line.

While senior governments have provided financial bailouts in 2020 and 2021, the LTC could face a financial crunch next year if ridership fails to rebound.

Funding to retrofit the fleet with air purification systems would come from the Safe Restart Program.

“Which is (senior government) money to get us to start back safely with transit,” explains Squire.

At its meeting on June 30, the transit commission will receive a presentation from a USSC representative prior to making a decision.

Over four million onboard air purification systems have been install on buses in other jurisdictions over the past 20 years.

Squire says that gives him confidence in the technology.

“It’s something that’s been used elsewhere and we can get it in pretty quickly."