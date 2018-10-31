

CTV London





An LTC bus can be seen wedged into a building in central London Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run incident.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta driving on the wrong way on a side street and tried to stop the driver near Hyman and Waterloo.

Police say the driver shut off the lights and sped away.

Police say the vehicle drove through a red light at Waterloo and Oxford where it struck an eastbound LTC Bus.

The collision caused the bus to drive over the curb and into a veterinary clinic at 746 Waterloo Street. The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police could not locate the driver.

Damage is estimated at $610,000.

The investigation continues.