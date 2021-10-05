LSTAR revels record-setting numbers for September home statistics
The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says home sales are on track for a record year.
LSTAR reports that 864 homes were sold in September, making it the second highest September to date.
“This value, which represents the second-highest number of homes sold in the month of September in LSTAR’s jurisdiction since 1978, puts us on track for a record year. In the first nine months of this year, 8,756 homes traded hands in our area, which is an unprecedented total for our September year-to-date figures,” said 2021 LSTAR President Jack Lane.
So far in 2021, just over 8,750 homes have traded hands and the overall average home in the region sold for nearly $691,000.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
COVID-19 pandemic no longer Canadians' top concern: Nanos survey
The COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed how many of us live since it first grabbed attention nearly two years ago is no longer the top issue of concern among Canadians, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.
Reactions to hair dye, skin rashes raise questions of how COVID-19 impacts immune system
Some reports of unexpected skin rashes among those previously infected with COVID-19 add to ongoing questions over how the disease impacts the immune system.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights
A former Facebook employee told members of Congress Tuesday that the company knows that its platform spreads misinformation and content that harms children but refuses to make changes that could hurt its profits.
Missed immunizations: Report details how to catch kids up in Ontario
A roundtable report put out by health experts based in Ontario has set out a list of recommendations for how we can help children catch up on routine immunizations, such as tetanus or measles shots, that they may have missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting regular life.
People under 40 more likely to quickly recover COVID-19-related smell and taste loss
Four out of five COVID-19 survivors see their sense of smell or taste return within six months of contracting the novel coronavirus, with people under 40 more likely to recover these senses than older adults, according to an ongoing survey tracking COVID-19 symptoms.
Kitchener
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
'Extremely frustrating': No timeline from WRDSB on when volunteer coaches can return
Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.
Hidden garden on top of Stone Road Mall growing food for those in need
A garden hidden on top of Guelph's Stone Road Mall is being used to grow produce for those in need.
Windsor
Windsor councillor asks for rat removal plan with 'more teeth'
Windsor has long been dubbed as one of the nation’s ‘ratiest’ cities by Orkin Canada. But despite city programs to curb the rat population, the problem persists in many neighbourhoods.
Inert grenades responsible for Ambassador Bridge partial shut down, no charges laid
Windsor police say no criminal charges have been laid following an investigation into “possible explosives” that led to the closure of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Monday.
Alert issued after 10-opioid related overdoses in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert after 10 fentanyl overdoses were reported by local hospitals over the last seven days.
Barrie
Wasaga Beach, Ont. doctor faces allegations of sexual abuse
A Wasaga Beach family doctor is under investigation by Ontario's College of Physicians and Surgeons after disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.
New parking meters in Midland drive motorists to frustration
New meters in Midland are driving motorists trying to pay for parking in the town to frustration.
City of Barrie votes to tighten rules on building secondary detached dwellings
Barrie City Councillors voted unanimously to stiffen rules around secondary detached dwellings, making it more challenging for those looking to build.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
Vale resumes annual reseeding program, this time near Wahnapitae
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
Ottawa
City of Ottawa escalates legal pressure on LRT contractor
The city of Ottawa has issued a notice of default to Rideau Transit Group after two derailments in six weeks.
Third Ottawa school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Eleven schools in Ottawa are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including the newly closed Mauril-Bélanger elementary school.
Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault
The province’s police watchdog has charged an Ottawa police constable with sexual assault.
Toronto
Ontario premier pressed to investigate 'statistically curious' vaccine medical exemptions in PC caucus
The number of medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine in Premier Doug Ford's caucus is 'statistically curious,' according to his political critics, after two members were given a pass – a rate that far exceeds the rest of the province.
Gas prices in Toronto set to soar to record high and here's when that will happen
Gas prices in Toronto are expected to increase to record levels in the next few days.
Ontario woman says she'll pay for third vaccine dose so she'll be allowed on cruise ship
An Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
Montreal
Notorious Quebec COVID-19 protester found guilty in court over grocery store incident
One of Montreal’s most notorious anti-vaxxers was found guilty in municipal court of obstructing police. The charge stemmed from an incident where Francois Amalega Bitondo entered a grocery store in Ville St-Laurent several times without a mask.
Police decided not to break up massive party of 500 people at Quebec Airbnb due to safety concerns
Police responded to a rowdy party at an Airbnb in western Quebec on the weekend that was in violation of public health regulations, but the gathering was so big they say they couldn’t break it up.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
Winnipeg
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
More tickets, heftier fines considered to sway snow zone violators in Winnipeg
The city is looking at ways to boost compliance of snow plow zones in Winnipeg, which could see more tickets and heftier fines.
Woman killed following crash following flight from traffic stop, suspect in custody: Winnipeg police
A woman has died after her car was struck by a driver allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Monday.
Calgary
'Alberta is at the edge of a precipice': Kenney, Copping invited to tour ICUs
The head of the Alberta Medical Association is inviting Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping to tour an Edmonton-area ICU to "break the disconnect" between political policy and reality.
Massive fundraising campaign launched for new Calgary Cancer Centre
The Own Cancer Capital Campaign — in partnership with the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the University of Calgary — launched Wednesday and is one of the largest fundraising efforts in Canadian history.
Edmonton
Contact tracing returns to Alberta schools
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
-
NEW | 'No stopping that train': Where the mayoral front runners stand on the West LRT
The land is bought, trees have been cut, and utility workers were still tearing up streets Tuesday - but a mayoral candidate’s last minute promise to “pause” the West LRT expansion continued to send shockwaves through the campaign.
Vancouver Island
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 107 new COVID-19 cases; active cases hit 723
The new cases were among 593 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to the B.C. health ministry.
Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
Young B.C. mom advocates for routine colonoscopies after terminal cancer diagnosis
A 40-year-old woman in Saanich, B.C., who recently had to tell her kids she’s dying, is raising awareness about colon cancer in young people from the hospital room she might never leave.