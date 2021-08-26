LPS Street Crime Unit investigating late July bank robbery

London, Ont -

The London Police Street Crime Unit is investigating an bank robbery that took place in late July and is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at approximately 11:15 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a robbery at a bank situated in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Base Line Road East. A male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a bank employee demanding money. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with a quantity of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, slim build, wearing a black Nike sweater, grey pants, dark shoes, metal framed sunglasses, a blue medical mask, and light coloured gloves.

The vehicle involved is described as a black four door Kia sedan with snow tires.