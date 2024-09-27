LPS release images of possible arson suspect
Police now have images of a person they'd like to speak to as part of an arson investigation.
The person was previously described as thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.
Investigators are still looking to speak to anybody who was in the 700 block of Dundas Street near Hewitt Street on Sept. 5 between the hours of 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Anybody who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance from that time is also asked to contact police.
The fire in a vacant building caused $800,000 in damages.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters as huge explosions rocked Beirut
A series of intense Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.
Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
It was supposed to be a brief work trip to Uganda. Now he owes a hospital $30K
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial is set to resume today with further cross-examination of his accuser, after several heated exchanges on Thursday.
WATCH Video shows Florida man and his dog pulled from stormy sea amid Hurricane Helene
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog from stormy waters off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, after the man’s boat became disabled during Hurricane Helene.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.