LPS release images of possible arson suspect

Police now have images of a person they'd like to speak to as part of an arson investigation.

The person was previously described as thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.

Investigators are still looking to speak to anybody who was in the 700 block of Dundas Street near Hewitt Street on Sept. 5 between the hours of 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Anybody who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance from that time is also asked to contact police.

The fire in a vacant building caused $800,000 in damages.