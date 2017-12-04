

CTV London





A London police officer who was already charged with sexually assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with, has two more charges laid against him by the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old officer was charged with breach of undertaking and criminal harassment.

He was previously charged with criminal harassment x2, being unlawfully in a dwelling and making a harassing phone call by the WRPS.

It was announced on Nov. 22 that the officer in question was charged with sexual assault.

“I would like to reassure Londoners that the actions of this officer, if proven in court, are not representative of our values or our commitment to supporting women who have been victimized,” Chief John Pare said in a news release.

“With vary rare exceptions, the more than 800 officers and civilians who are part of the LPS are absolutely committed to serving, supporting and protecting the citizens of London.”

To protect the identity of the alleged victims, the officer's name won't be released.

As per the Police Services Act, the officer remains suspended with pay.