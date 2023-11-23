LONDON
London

    • LPS investigating early morning arson

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)

    London police are investigating an early morning arson in the city.

    Emergency crews were called to a home on Blackmaple Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

    According to police, a person in the home was able to put the fire out just ahead of crews arriving.

    A second person was taken from the home and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The damage is estimated at approximately $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Batman folder, Chinese diplomats and nixed charges: what the Ortis jury didn't hear

    A jury has declared former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest in violation of the Security of Information Act. The verdict came after weeks of testimony from Ortis and current and former colleagues at the national police force. But there's much more the jurors didn't hear.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News