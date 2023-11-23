LPS investigating early morning arson
London police are investigating an early morning arson in the city.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Blackmaple Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, a person in the home was able to put the fire out just ahead of crews arriving.
A second person was taken from the home and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The damage is estimated at approximately $5,000.
Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Batman folder, Chinese diplomats and nixed charges: what the Ortis jury didn't hear
A jury has declared former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of disclosing secrets to targets of police interest in violation of the Security of Information Act. The verdict came after weeks of testimony from Ortis and current and former colleagues at the national police force. But there's much more the jurors didn't hear.
Woody The Talking Christmas Tree: Nova Scotians show their love for a Maritime tradition
Nova Scotians will have the chance to greet Woody The Talking Christmas Tree over the next several weeks, marking a Maritime tradition that dates back decades.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
Five border crossing facts to know in the wake of Rainbow Bridge explosion
A car explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls left two people dead on Wednesday and put authorities in both countries on high alert. Here are five facts about border crossings in the region.
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
To save the climate, the oil and gas sector must slash planet-warming operations, report says
The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fuelled by human-caused climate change, according to a report released Thursday.
Israel-Hamas deal on ceasefire, hostage release appears to hit last-minute snag
An agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Police posted to social media around 6:30 a.m. Thursday saying officers were on scene in the 1300 block of Assumption Street near Hall Avenue.
Tories accused of trying to distract from stating position on replacement workers ban
Recent concerns have focused on Windsor police saying they were helping to prepare for a potential 1,600 workers from South Korea to come and help build the NextStar EV battery factory, which is expected to cost upwards of $15 billion in public support.
Barrie woman's preparedness thwarts thieves trying to steal 2nd truck in 10 months
Less than a year after a Barrie woman's $90,000 Ram pickup truck was stolen out of her driveway, home surveillance video showed she was targeted again by thieves trying to take her new truck, only this time, she was prepared.
23-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle collision involving transport truck
A 23-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Tuesday night in Shelburne.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
Drug trafficking suspect arrested in northern Ont. hotel room
A joint investigation with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police ended this week in a raid of a hotel room in Hearst, Ont.
BREAKING 1 person dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
One person is dead and a second person is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning shooting on Draffin Court in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa
A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city council approves plan to create citywide affordable housing tax breaks for developers
Ottawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes.
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Ontario funding projects aimed at using hydrogen to power electricity grid
Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid.
Unions representing 570,000 Quebec public sector workers on strike
The difficult negotiations in the public sector will come to a head on Thursday when unions representing almost 570,000 workers go on strike at the same time.
-
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Eight bars in Montreal made the global top 500 list, though one bar on the list has since closed. Montreal continues to lead Canadian cities for top restaurants and bars after leading the list of top eateries in Canada list, announced earlier in 2023.
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton highway.
-
A 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
-
Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area are without power Thursday morning, resulting in school cancellations.
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
The Crown has stayed sex assault charges against a former Manitoba high school teacher and coach.
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action: obituary
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month.
-
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
Police have blocked off a scene in a parking lot near Sunridge Mall and EMS treated at least one person following an unknown incident.
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action: obituary
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month.
-
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.