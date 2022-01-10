Low enrollment, staffing shortages at daycares amid COVID-19 surge

Chelsea Rho is one of many parents in Ontario who are choosing to keep their child out of daycare temporarily.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 infections and limited testing, children under the age of five are in an even more vulnerable position.

“In her little life she’s had 11 COVID tests and isolated for probably about three months of her 22 months of life," said Rho, talking about her almost 2-year-old daughter. “We pulled her from daycare because we realized that if she gets a cold we all have to isolate for five days.”

Andrea Christopher, a high school teacher and mother of two is in a similar situation. Though she’s relieved to have her son in pre-school, she still worries since he is not old enough to get vaccinated.

“His teachers are fully vaccinated so that's not a problem but we don't know when the kids go home, what they’re also bringing back to the pre-school,” said Christopher.

While COVID-19 is affecting families and their children who attend daycares, it’s starting to affect the staff as well, as locations across the province are experiencing a staffing shortage.

Due to low enrollment, the childcare sector is calling on the provincial government to provide emergency funding to childcare programs.

Kara Pihlak, the executive director of Oak Park co-op Children's Centre says she would like to see childcare centres provided with testing and emergency funding.

“We see tests going to places like the Masonville Mall and not places with childcare where it’s an unvaccinated population under five," said Pihlak. “I’m also paying my staff, rightfully so, my staff who are off sick, so we definitely need emergency funding for January in order to keep our doors open and our operations going.”

On Monday the Middlesex London Health Unit announced vaccines for educators and childcare staff will be accelerated.

While parents are left feeling like they’re on their own in this pandemic - with some juggling work and at-home child care, Roho said, “I’ve been in a position of privilege in coping with this and I can say that it’s still pretty near impossible."