‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
“Our program is ‘never turning backward, always looking forward,’” says Richard Renaud, president of Pride London.
With construction on Dundas Street, the parade was re-routed this year. The staging area became a bit chaotic before the festivities started, but went off without a hitch.
It was the largest parade in London history, with a record 134 entries.
“The pride celebration has always been one of the key points of London summer,” says Jay Stevens of Virgin Radio, who was walking in the parade with a bright pink suit.
Bell Media members dressed in a ‘Barbie’ theme for the Pride London parade in London, Ont. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“The fact that we're able to kind of come out and as a community just join and celebration of individuality and for us to be involved in this year after year after year and show our support to the community is just one of the highlights of our entire year.”
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was walking, alongside London MPPs, including openly gay London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan.
“Now more than ever it's important we come out we show everybody that love is love is love that love wins,” says Stiles.
“We need to support that the 2SLGBTQIA community. I’ve got to say, London, you are putting on Pride in a big way.”
Thousands lined the street including pride allies.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles (black dress) came to London, Ont. to march in the Pride London parade on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“They need all the help they can get especially in today's society where there's so many people that want to step upand say negativity,” says Mark Wilkie-Facchin, who was watching the parade on the sidewalk, waving an ally flag.
“It’s important to come together as a community and show your support and just love his love and acceptance and acceptance.”
Among the allies walking was London Police Chief Thai Truong. He was taking part in his first Pride London parade.
“It's not only very important for us to be here for the community and support the community, but it's also important for us to support our members,” says Truong.
London Police Chief Thai Truong was walking in his first London Pride parade in London, Ont. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“We have members that identify with this community and that are open and out. We also have members that are not comfortable coming out and we want to show as leaders here that we also support our members within our organization.”
While some officers were immersed in the festivities, others on duty were keeping an eye out for any protesters looking to cause a disruption.
“It's a concern for almost for all events that we actually do,” says Trevor Pool, staff sergeant with the London Police Service (LPS)
“For this one here, the safety elements will be just making sure that everyone has a good time. Everybody has their opinions and everyone has the right to state your opinion as long as it's a respectful opinion, and it doesn't violate someone else's freedom of movement freedom of speech.”
During the parade, LPS told CTV News they were keeping watch on a couple of vehicles but didn’t have any incidents.
London Police kept a close eye on the Pride London parade along Queen’s Ave in London, Ont. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was transported to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a collision in North Dumfries.
-
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
-
Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist
Waterloo regional police have released a photo in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge involving a cyclist and a sedan earlier this month
Windsor
-
WIDAFEST ready to set example with carbon zero festival
A small group of walkers that will undoubtedly grow into large crowds by the end of the week -- the Windsor International Diaspora African Festival, or WIDAFEST, is now underway.
-
Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
-
Damage estimated at $120,000 following Windsor house fire
Windsor fire officials say the misuse of candles is to blame for a $120,000 house fire.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County set to open first official cooling centre on Monday
The County of Simcoe and the City of Barrie are set to open the doors of the first centre to help the homeless cool off this summer.
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
-
Nearly 100 cadets take flight for the first time at CFB Borden
Cadets across North America got to soar through the sky this weekend for the first time on their own at CFB Borden.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
NEW
NEW | Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.
-
Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake
Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto
A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.
-
Final outstanding suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
-
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Montreal
-
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
-
Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
-
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
Emergency alert issued in Minto, N.B., for armed man
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
-
P.E.I. pride parade bans political groups, messaging
There are pride events across the island this week, culminating in the pride parade next weekend. As a form of protest, organizers will not be allowing political groups, political floats, branding or materials.
Winnipeg
-
'Our reserves have been depleted': Winnipeg Beach raises taxes to cover previous council's mistakes
Residents in Winnipeg beach are upset about a big increase on their tax bill, but the community's mayor says the poor financial decisions of previous administrations has left them no choice.
-
WFPS crews respond to 3 fires, hazardous materials leak
It was another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). with crews responding to six blazes and a hazmat situation in less than 36 hours.
-
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
Calgary
-
'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services
Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.
-
Stampeders, Redblacks ride momentum of narrow wins into McMahon Stadium clash
Calgary Stampeders middle linebacker Micah Awe took football trash talk to outer space ahead of the Ottawa Redblacks in town Sunday.
-
Milk River, Pincher Creek emergency departments limit hours due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency department is temporarily closing its doors.
Edmonton
-
7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton
A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP
A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Devon Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man flees from police in U.S., crashes after speeding across border: Washington state trooper
The driver involved in a fiery crash in Surrey Saturday night fled authorities in the U.S. and sped through the Peace Arch border crossing without stopping, according to a Washington state trooper.
-
Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
-
Team Australia kicks off 31st annual Celebration of Light
On a warm and clear summer night, Team Australia lit up the sky in front of an audience that lined the beaches of Vancouver Saturday night.