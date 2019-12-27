Lottery win brightens Christmas for woman
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 10:36AM EST
Gulla Graham of London won $100,000 with Encore in the Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Ontario 49 draw. (Source: OLG)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London grandmother enjoyed Christmas a little more this year due to a lottery win.
Gulla Graham won $100,000 on Encore in the Ontario 49 draw on Dec. 18.
“My husband checked my ticket while at the gas station,” said Graham, a 69-year-old retiree.
“When he told me the good news, I was shocked and surprised.”
Graham says she plans to invest the funds, help with her grandchildren’s education, purchase a new car and do some home renovations.
“I have no words. This is an amazing Christmas present,” she said.