LONDON, ONT. -- A London grandmother enjoyed Christmas a little more this year due to a lottery win.

Gulla Graham won $100,000 on Encore in the Ontario 49 draw on Dec. 18.

“My husband checked my ticket while at the gas station,” said Graham, a 69-year-old retiree.

“When he told me the good news, I was shocked and surprised.”

Graham says she plans to invest the funds, help with her grandchildren’s education, purchase a new car and do some home renovations.

“I have no words. This is an amazing Christmas present,” she said.