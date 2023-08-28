Lots of sunshine across the region to wrap up August

The forecast starts off much cooler in the London region, but still lots of sunshine on the way for several days for the last week of summer vacation.

After a string of bad weather days and flooding the past week, the sun is back with daytime highs feeling much more seasonal — around 23 C, 26 C with the humidity, the normal for this time of year being 24 C.

There is a chance of showers overnight Tuesday but that clears up for the end of August as we move into September on Friday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 8.

Tuesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.