

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex due to expected heavy rains and strong winds.

Significant rain is expected overnight Tuesday along with highwinds Wednesday as a spring storm moves across Southern Ontario into Central Ontario.

Anywhere from 15 to 30 millimetres will fall tonight. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible over localities that receive a thunderstorm.

Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning.

Isolated power outages are likely in some areas.