Lots of rain expected Tuesday night
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex due to expected heavy rains and strong winds.
Significant rain is expected overnight Tuesday along with highwinds Wednesday as a spring storm moves across Southern Ontario into Central Ontario.
Anywhere from 15 to 30 millimetres will fall tonight. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible over localities that receive a thunderstorm.
Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning.
Isolated power outages are likely in some areas.