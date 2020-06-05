MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A Middlesex County farm family is looking for help to identify a pair of vehicles that ripped through newly planted cornfields earlier this week.

The video, spotted on Snapchat on Thursday, shows an SUV and a Jeep as they do donuts through the field on Carroll Drive off Melbourne Road, southwest of Delaware, Ont.

The field belongs to Kate Fife's family, and she has shared it hoping someone will recognize those involved.

#retweets appreciated. This makes me sick. This is our corn field that my husband and his family worked so hard at planting this difficult spring. These kids have no respect for others property. We’d like them to get charged. pic.twitter.com/mD06Ef8Mq8 — Kate Fife (@katelyn_fife) June 4, 2020

In a Facebook post, Fife adds that she's saddened by the quick destruction of a week's worth of work.

“For the past week, I've seen my husband, his dad and brothers work tirelessly to get the crop in the ground, now that we've had a stretch of dry weather. Working 18-20 hour days. Then to see it being destroyed and posted on snapchat as a joke, it sickens me. Hoping to catch the culprits.”

The incident has been reported to the OPP.

- With files from CTV's Gerry Dewan