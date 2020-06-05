Advertisement
Looking for culprits after video of vehicles tearing through cornfield shared
This image taken from video shows vehicles damaging a newly planted cornfield near Delaware, Ont. (@katelyn_fife / Twittter)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A Middlesex County farm family is looking for help to identify a pair of vehicles that ripped through newly planted cornfields earlier this week.
The video, spotted on Snapchat on Thursday, shows an SUV and a Jeep as they do donuts through the field on Carroll Drive off Melbourne Road, southwest of Delaware, Ont.
The field belongs to Kate Fife's family, and she has shared it hoping someone will recognize those involved.
In a Facebook post, Fife adds that she's saddened by the quick destruction of a week's worth of work.
“For the past week, I've seen my husband, his dad and brothers work tirelessly to get the crop in the ground, now that we've had a stretch of dry weather. Working 18-20 hour days. Then to see it being destroyed and posted on snapchat as a joke, it sickens me. Hoping to catch the culprits.”
The incident has been reported to the OPP.
- With files from CTV's Gerry Dewan