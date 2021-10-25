Looking for a fright? Here's a map of some of the best Halloween displays in London

Exeter, Ont. -

Is there a haunted house near you?

CTV London is looking for the spookiest and most decorated Halloween houses so we can add to our list of all the places you can check out around the city.

If you know of a particularly spooky street or neighbourhood we should add to the list, or if your house should be on the list, please send a direct message to Amanda Taccone or Kristylee Varley on Twitter, or send us the information through @ctvlondon on Instagram or the CTV News London Facebook page.