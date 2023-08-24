'Look what we've done as a community': Windsor Camp celebrates sponsors who saved summer for local kids

Windsor Honda and the Solcz Foundation stepped in when government funding dried up.

"The impact of the financial gifts we received from the community cannot be overstated,” said Angela Yakonich, executive director of the agency. “With cuts being made to funding for student summer jobs, these generous donations allowed us to continue summer camp for the 2023 season.”

The charity was able to hire seven students to work all summer as camp counsellors. A drastic improvement for Seth Katz who had a job in a lumber yard.

“So air conditioning, working, you know with some younger people was just a better experience,” he said.

Because of previous donations, the counsellors were able to offer a wide range of fun activities for 100 kids.

According to Yakonich most of the participants’ parents would not have been able to afford a day camp this summer because of financial barriers.

Here is the list of local companies or charities that donated to make it a great summer:

The May Court Club

Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund

Second Chance Rescue

Catalent

Feed the Need Windsor

Kinetic Konnection

Chick Fil A Devonshire

Kids raved about their “exciting and fun summer” to CTV News.

“I played with the counsellors, I played with my friends,” one boy said.

If they didn’t have the day camp, all the kids agreed they would be at home, bored, watching television all day.

They all were grateful to the charities that donated.

“Thank you very much and you made a lot of peoples’ summer like exciting and fun,” said one camper.