Look up! City to launch Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park

If you’re looking for a fun family friendly activity to do this Canada Day, the City of London has got you covered with a free fireworks display at Harris Park.

According to the City of London, the free fireworks display will get underway at Harris Park beginning at 10 p.m. on Canada Day Saturday.

Cyclists and pedestrians can use the Harris Park entrance at the corner of Dufferin Avenue and Ridout Street North, Dundas Place, Dundas-TVP and Dundas Street Bikeway to reach Harris Park.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or take the bus to the event, with the city advising that several road closures will be in place from 8 to 11 p.m., including:

Queens Avenue from Ridout Street North to Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North

Ridout Street North from Fullarton Street to Queens Avenue

Dundas Street from Riverside Drive to Ridout Street North

Thames Street from Dundas Street to Harris Park Gate

In addition, Queens Bridge and Kensington Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 p.m., with pedestrians being permitted to walk through the bridge until 9.m.

Motorists are encouraged to park in one of the city’s free municipal parking lots near Harris Park, with on-street parking meters being free of charge on the holiday.

London Transit will be operating on Canada Day on a statutory holiday schedule.

The city said the West London Dykes will also be closed near Labatt Park while the splash pad at Ivey Park will close at 6 p.m. in order to accommodate the display.

More information can be found on the City of London website.

FIREWORKS BYLAW

For those wanting their own personal fireworks display, City of London bylaw stipulates that fireworks are also allowed to be discharged in backyards on the holiday Saturday between sundown and 11 p.m.

Anyone who sets off fireworks without the proper permit may be subject to a fine, while London Fire Department inspectors and municipal compliance officers will be in the community enforcing the bylaw.