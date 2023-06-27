Look up! City to launch Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park
If you’re looking for a fun family friendly activity to do this Canada Day, the City of London has got you covered with a free fireworks display at Harris Park.
According to the City of London, the free fireworks display will get underway at Harris Park beginning at 10 p.m. on Canada Day Saturday.
Cyclists and pedestrians can use the Harris Park entrance at the corner of Dufferin Avenue and Ridout Street North, Dundas Place, Dundas-TVP and Dundas Street Bikeway to reach Harris Park.
Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or take the bus to the event, with the city advising that several road closures will be in place from 8 to 11 p.m., including:
- Queens Avenue from Ridout Street North to Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North
- Ridout Street North from Fullarton Street to Queens Avenue
- Dundas Street from Riverside Drive to Ridout Street North
- Thames Street from Dundas Street to Harris Park Gate
In addition, Queens Bridge and Kensington Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 p.m., with pedestrians being permitted to walk through the bridge until 9.m.
Motorists are encouraged to park in one of the city’s free municipal parking lots near Harris Park, with on-street parking meters being free of charge on the holiday.
London Transit will be operating on Canada Day on a statutory holiday schedule.
The city said the West London Dykes will also be closed near Labatt Park while the splash pad at Ivey Park will close at 6 p.m. in order to accommodate the display.
More information can be found on the City of London website.
FIREWORKS BYLAW
For those wanting their own personal fireworks display, City of London bylaw stipulates that fireworks are also allowed to be discharged in backyards on the holiday Saturday between sundown and 11 p.m.
Anyone who sets off fireworks without the proper permit may be subject to a fine, while London Fire Department inspectors and municipal compliance officers will be in the community enforcing the bylaw.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the U.S.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
9 killed, including 3 children, as Russian missile slams into pizza restaurant in east Ukraine city
A Russian missile attack that hit a crowded pizza restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city killed at least nine people, including three children, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers continued searching in the destroyed building's rubble.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Planning to travel for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? CBSA shares tips for a smoother trip
Ahead of Canada Day and Independence Day long weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has shared a reminder explaining expected border procedures for travellers.
Orca calf spotted near Tofino, B.C., an apparent new addition to an endangered pod
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Locally owned grocers fight for their spot at the table
Small, locally owned grocery vendors are doing what they can do keep up in the industry as a handful of major retailers dominate the market.
Windsor
-
Smokey air continues to roll through Windsor-Essex
The special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in effect as air quality and visibility due to smoke fluctuates over short distances and varies from hour to hour.
-
CTV's Sijia Liu says goodbye to Windsor-Essex, here's where she's going
CTV Windsor's weekend anchor and reporter Sijia Liu will be bringing her skills and sunny disposition to another newsroom.
-
'It's scary, it really is': Worsening air quality worrying Windsor residents
The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Experts examine damage, confirm tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont.
The Northern Tornadoes Project investigators confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont., tossing debris and uprooting trees on Monday.
-
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm faces civil litigation amid murder charges
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm, accused of murdering his wife, Ashley, and dumping her body earlier this year, faces a court battle filed by her family concerning the couple's children.
-
OPP investigating after pedestrian killed on Hwy. 400 in Barrie
A section of Highway 400 has reopened in Barrie after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 fatal collision
A collision on Highway 11, south of North Bay, has resulted in the death of a 91-year-old driver.
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Safety advice from Downtown Timmins BIA sparks angry reaction
On Monday afternoon, the Downtown Timmins BIA posted safety tips on its social media platform on how to stay safe when you’re downtown.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action
The union representing Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action Wednesday morning after workers rejected the utility's latest contract offer.
-
Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec will blow back into the national capital region today, with the air quality expected to deteriorate to 'high risk' today and Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kids 12 and under ride free on OC Transpo starting Sunday
OC Transpo's summer schedule comes into effect next week and with it, five more years of free rides for children.
Toronto
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Air quality statement in effect as smoky conditions continue in Toronto today
A special air quality statement remains in effect this morning for the Greater Toronto Area as smoke from forest fires continue to cause high levels of air pollution across the province.
-
Someone in Canada could lose $70M today
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed today. The clock will hit the final buzzer Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Inuk teen displaced from foster homes 78 times before her suicide: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner has released a report citing a 'shocking' number of times an Inuk teenager was moved from foster home to foster home before her suicide in 2019.
-
Quebec advocates take aim at no-pet clauses in leases amid housing crisis
As moving day is a step away, even pet owners with support animals are finding locating a place that will allow them to rent is a tall order.
-
Another Montreal car dealership was targeted by an apparent arson attack
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were again called to respond to a car dealership in Point-aux-Trembles early Wednesday morning. It is the third time police have been to the dealership in under a month.
Atlantic
-
'It's a big price jump': Demand surges for heating oil ahead of carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect July 1.
-
N.S. Power brings in alternative to copper wire in response to thefts
Within six weeks, police say thieves broke into ten of the electrical substations across the province.
-
'This is very special for Sidney': Crosby's former peewee hockey coach looks ahead to Penguins pre-season game in Halifax
According to Sidney Crosby's former coach, there's been excitement in the community that the hockey superstar will be in Halifax for a pre-season NHL game.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings sweeping across Manitoba, tornado warnings end
Three tornado warnings that were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada in Manitoba Tuesday evening are now over.
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
More than 300 health care workers from Philippines accept jobs in Manitoba
A recruitment mission to bring Filipino nurses and health care aides to Manitoba is being touted as an 'overwhelming success' by the provincial government, though some say it's too early to celebrate.
Calgary
-
Overall inflation might be slowing down, but you won't see evidence of that in your grocery store aisles
The annual inflation rate has slowed to 3.4 per cent -- the lowest it's been since July 2021. You might have noticed it at the gas pumps, but you probably didn't at the grocery store.
-
Child seriously injured in Calgary hit-and-run, driver of blue pickup truck sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge earlier this month that seriously injured a child.
-
Langdon property owners fearful of accused serial rapist Robert Mantha's potential release
A bail decision is expected Friday in the case against 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
-
Woodlands County assessing flood damage as all evacuation orders end
Parts of the county northwest of Edmonton were evacuated last week after days of rain, and the damage from it is now being assessed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat preparedness: Free air conditioning for a tiny number of at-risk people
Two years since the mercury started rising ahead of an exceptionally fatal heat wave, the provincial government has announced a $10 million program to provide air conditioning to thousands of British Columbians vulnerable to heat-related illness and death.
-
MAiD advocates prepare for court challenge of ban at Catholic Church-affiliated hospitals
After a woman was refused medical assistance in dying at a Vancouver hospital, advocates say the right of facilities associated with the Catholic Church to deny the proceudre will likely be challenged in court.
-
'It's just unwise to cancel this': Abbotsford anti-gang program funding ends
An anti-gang program in Abbotsford is at risk of falling victim to a lack of funding.