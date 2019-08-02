

OPP across the province will be running a 'move over' campaign over the Civic Holiday weekend amid concerns about how many drivers ignore the law.

Police say they laid nearly 1,900 charges in 2018 against drivers who didn't slow down and move over, one of the highest rates since the law was put into effect in 2003.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique added in a statement, ""There have been close to 700 incidents in the past five years in which an OPP vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked or stopped on the roadside."

Officials say ignoring the law puts police, firefighters, EMS personnel and tow truck drivers at risk.

In fact, five OPP officers have died since 1989 after being struck while working along the side of a roadway.