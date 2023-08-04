Long weekend emergency room closures

An emergency room closed sign outside Wingham and District Hospital in Wingham, Ont. on Aug. 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An emergency room closed sign outside Wingham and District Hospital in Wingham, Ont. on Aug. 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver