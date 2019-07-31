Featured
Long-time Ford adviser promoted to key role in premier's office
Premier Doug Ford and Amin Massoudi, right, return from a private chat following a campaign event in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, June 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:46AM EDT
TORONTO - A long-time adviser to Doug Ford and his late brother has been promoted to a key role in the premier's office.
Amin Massoudi has been appointed as Ford's principal secretary, a role that has been vacant since January.
He has been the premier's deputy chief of staff since the Progressive Conservatives took power last year.
Massoudi also worked for Ford during his days as a city councillor and served as director of communications for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
The premier's office says Massoudi has played a critical role in improving government services.
The staffing change comes after the departure of Doug Ford's chief of staff Dean French last month in the wake of an appointments scandal.