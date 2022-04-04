Long-awaited murder trial underway after jury selection
The second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, got underway Monday after a jury was selected.
Williams was charged after well-known fitness instructor Dereck Szaflarski, 27, died along Richmond Row in downtown London after a night of celebrating his birthday in May 2018.
In his opening address to the court, Crown Attorney James Spangenberg told the jury that they will hear evidence that Williams and Szaflarski got into an angry confrontation after the victim walked in front of his car.
“Words were exchanged and Szaflarski bull rushes Williams,” said Spangenberg. “Mr. Williams stabs Mr. Szaflarski five times.”
He continues to tell the jury that Szaflarski stumbles across Richmond Street and collapses.
Spangenberg tells the jury they will hear that Williams takes off at a high rate of speed and four days later he turns himself into police.
The Crown case includes several witnesses and video recordings.
The trial resumes on Tuesday.
