'Londonlicious' giving people a taste of the Forest City

Londonlicious has launched its first event of the 2022 season.

The bi-annual festival is an opportunity for local restaurants to explore new recipes and create new dishes.

It also encourages Londoners to dine-in or take-out at the Forest City’s local restaurants, which organizers say is really important, as local businesses look to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Organizers are encouraging participants to book a reservation ahead of time.

Participating restaurants will give you two menus — the LondonLicious version and their regular menu.

The event is on until March 20.