Londoners soak up the sun as temperatures could reach record-breaking highs
It may be April, but it feels like summer.
Temperatures reached an all-time high on Wednesday in London, Ont., and are expected to stick around for nearly the rest of the week.
“I’m loving it. Perfect patio weather, I'm ready for it. I got all my plants outside. Bring on summer,” said one customer at the Sweet Onion Bistro.
The minute the weather started to warm up, the Wortley Village restaurant happily opened up its patio to customers.
“It’s amazing, it’s so nice to be out on the patio again for the first time in 2023, it's great. I love it,” she said.
From the patio to the golf course, people are taking advantage of the unusually warm weather on Wednesday. In the afternoon, temperatures reached a high of 25, and it could feel even warmer on Thursday.
“The sun shining helps for sure, and it helps when the Master's Tournament kicked things off,” said Graham Hegler, head golf professional at the Thames Valley Golf Course. “People are in golf mode for sure.”
“It’s great to finally get back out after the snow and lousy winter,” said Randy Brewe, who was practicing his golf swing. “The golf season goes by pretty fast.”
A typical high on this day in April would be 12 degrees, according to David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.
“In London, already it's 24 degrees and in Sarnia, 26 degrees. It’s the warmest in all of Canada,” said Phillips on Wednesday afternoon.
Phillips told CTV News that temperatures could reach record-breaking highs throughout the week.
“Psychologically, people are uplifted by this, doesn't matter that we had a tame, kind of soft winter, when you get summer-like weather in April it’s a gift,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal starting next week, with a possibility of flurries on Tuesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Girl Guides of Canada increase cookie box price by 20 per cent, blame inflation
The Girl Guides of Canada has announced it will be raising its iconic Classic Chocolate and Vanilla Sandwich cookies by 20 per cent, due to the rising costs of baking and shipping.
A new chapter of the Bible written 1,750 years ago has been unearthed by researchers
A new chapter of the Gospel of Matthew has been found using UV light, researchers say.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
opinion | As is tradition with the Sussexes, they are doing it their way: royal expert
It was the news that King Charles III, coronation organizers, and royal watchers had been waiting for: Would Prince Harry attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6? So, will this speed up any hopes of a reconciliation?
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Kitchener
-
Udo Haan makes first appearance before Ontario Review Board
Two months after he was found not criminally responsible in the murder of his wife, and subsequent explosion that levelled their Kitchener home, Udo Haan made his first appearance before the Ontario Review Board, the body that will decide his future.
-
Memorial ride Saturday for slain OPP officer Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and community members will hit the road Saturday in a memorial ride for OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala. He was shot and killed on Dec. 27 while on duty west of Hagersville, Ont.
-
Transport truck driver credited with saving motorist’s life during collision
Ontario Provincial Police are crediting a transport truck driver with saving a motorist’s life after the driver took action to avoid a serious collision while carrying 51,000 litres of diesel.
Windsor
-
At least 512 people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex
A new report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex is on the rise, highlighting the need for expanded healthcare initiatives to address the issue.
-
Patio season kicks off in Windsor
The last few years have been trying for the hospitality industry but optimism is afoot with the beginning of patio season.
-
Chatham-Kent police assist FBI in international child luring investigation
Chatham-Kent police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an online child luring investigation after a local child was identified as a victim.
Barrie
-
First responder testifies at murder trial about brutal injuries Orillia woman suffered
Gruesome details emerged Wednesday during the trial of Rob Sampson, accused of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Tracy Reid, in Orillia nearly four years ago.
-
Crews battle back-to-back grass fires amid warm, windy conditions
The warmer temperatures Mother Nature is providing this week are creating drying conditions that helped fuel back-to-back grass fires.
-
One person dead in GO Train incident on Barrie line
Officials say one person has died after being struck by a GO Train on the Barrie Line Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Big Nickel Road remains closed following a crash caused by impaired driver, Sudbury police say
Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a suspected impaired driver on Big Nickel Road that has closed the road in both directions.
-
One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Southern Ont. man facing multiple charges in the north after a series of incidents last week
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began Friday in Blind River.
Ottawa
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2023
Approximately 100 higher-end luxury SUVs and pickup trucks have been stolen in Ottawa each month so far this year.
-
Ottawa city council votes against giving tax grant to proposed airport hotel
Ottawa city council has voted against giving a tax break to a proposed hotel project at the Ottawa International Airport.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Massive fire destroys several $2 million houses under construction in Vaughan, Ont.
A massive fire has destroyed about 20 houses that are under construction in Vaughan, Ont.
-
Toronto sets new temperature high, expected to break Thursday, Friday heat records
It’s not summer yet, but Toronto felt more like June than April on Wednesday as the temperature soared to a record high.
Montreal
-
Man charged with assault with a weapon, mischief after alleged Montreal mosque attack
A 32-year-old man is facing new charges following an investigation by the Montreal police hate crime squad into an alleged assault last weekend at a downtown mosque.
-
Quebec Conservative Party leader launches drag queen story hour petition
Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime launched a petition demanding public funds not be used to promote drag queen story hours, and that parents must first give specific consent.
-
Extended power outages raise questions about resilience of Quebec's power grid
As some Quebecers remained in the dark Wednesday a week after an ice storm struck the province, energy experts said the lengthy outages raised questions about the resilience of the province's electrical grid.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
PM Trudeau says some provinces must 'realize their responsibility' after Manitoba says no to Orange Shirt Day stat
Canada's prime minister says he hopes some provinces will take a stronger move towards truth and reconciliation – comments he made just one day after Manitoba's premier said there would be no statutory holiday for Orange Shirt Day in the province.
-
Russia imposes sanctions on Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg's mayor is among several hundred Canadians that Russia has added to what it describes as a 'black list' of sanctions.
Calgary
-
Body found in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Man shot on Calgary Transit bus suffers life-threatening injuries
Calgary police are investigating a shooting on a city bus on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Richard Mantha, suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers, appears in Calgary court
A man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is due back before a judge on Friday as his case makes its way through the courts.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Edmonton store has sold 'thousands and thousands' of bottles of Prime, the expensive hydration drink
A hydration drink made by a pair of internet celebrities that is mainly popular among teenagers is 'selling out like crazy' in Edmonton.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in the death of Cree councillor in northern Alta.
The Driftpile Cree Nation in northern Alberta is grieving the loss of councillor and community leader Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., who was found dead on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s free birth control program puts some women at danger: SWAN Vancouver.
Free coverage of prescription birth control in B.C. is putting some women in danger, advocates for immigrant sex workers in Vancouver warn.
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
-
Ad asks $550/month in rent for a single top bunk in Vancouver
An online ad aimed at University of British Columbia students is offering a top bunk for rent for $550 per month and the bottom for $620.