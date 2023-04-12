Londoners soak up the sun as temperatures could reach record-breaking highs

It may be April, but it feels like summer.

Temperatures reached an all-time high on Wednesday in London, Ont., and are expected to stick around for nearly the rest of the week.

“I’m loving it. Perfect patio weather, I'm ready for it. I got all my plants outside. Bring on summer,” said one customer at the Sweet Onion Bistro.

The minute the weather started to warm up, the Wortley Village restaurant happily opened up its patio to customers.

“It’s amazing, it’s so nice to be out on the patio again for the first time in 2023, it's great. I love it,” she said.

From the patio to the golf course, people are taking advantage of the unusually warm weather on Wednesday. In the afternoon, temperatures reached a high of 25, and it could feel even warmer on Thursday.

“The sun shining helps for sure, and it helps when the Master's Tournament kicked things off,” said Graham Hegler, head golf professional at the Thames Valley Golf Course. “People are in golf mode for sure.”

“It’s great to finally get back out after the snow and lousy winter,” said Randy Brewe, who was practicing his golf swing. “The golf season goes by pretty fast.”

A typical high on this day in April would be 12 degrees, according to David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

“In London, already it's 24 degrees and in Sarnia, 26 degrees. It’s the warmest in all of Canada,” said Phillips on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips told CTV News that temperatures could reach record-breaking highs throughout the week.

“Psychologically, people are uplifted by this, doesn't matter that we had a tame, kind of soft winter, when you get summer-like weather in April it’s a gift,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal starting next week, with a possibility of flurries on Tuesday.