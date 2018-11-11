

CTV London





Thousands of Londoners paid respect to those who served at the city's main Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph Sunday morning.

The event got underway at 10:45 a.m.

This year marks the 100th year of Armistice ending of World War I.

The Veterans' parade began at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m., and marched Dundas Street to Wellington Street to Dufferin Avenue, arriving at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.