Londoners pay respect to those who serve at Remembrance Day ceremony
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 9:51AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 11, 2018 4:09PM EST
Thousands of Londoners paid respect to those who served at the city's main Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph Sunday morning.
The event got underway at 10:45 a.m.
This year marks the 100th year of Armistice ending of World War I.
The Veterans' parade began at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m., and marched Dundas Street to Wellington Street to Dufferin Avenue, arriving at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.