Londoners on mission to edge of Ukrainian front lines
Three London, Ont.-area men are embarking on their second risky mission inside war-torn Ukraine.
They’ll be there to mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s military invasion on Friday.
The men — none of whom are Ukrainian — will deliver medical and survival supplies, donated by first responder groups, to Ukraine.
“Thank you for risking your life, literally going to Ukraine at this point in time. I wish you luck. Be safe,” a member of the London Ukrainian Centre told the men as they prepared to leave.
Each of the three has a military and policing background, but they are not in Ukraine to join the battle.
“We’re not going there looking for a fight,”explained Scott McCallum, one member of the team. “Our purpose is to bring all this humanization aid there. And yes, that includes the soldiers.”
CTV News London met with McCallum and another team member, Rafal Schubert.
Both are aware of the dangers of travelling back to Ukraine.
Burn kits donated by St. John Ambulance for Ukraine relief ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“There is obviously a risk, there is no secret to that. We’re not going to take unnecessary risks, but we can’t mitigate all risks,” Schubert explained.
In May of 2022, Schubert and McCallum were part of a team of four men who ventured into western Ukraine.
During that mission, they delivered all the medical and survival supplies they could carry to Ukrainian relief agencies.
They also tracked the 60 kilotonnes (60,000 tonnes) of clothing, food, and other supplies donated by Londoners in March and April of 2022. The shipment arrived during their tour, much to the delight of Ukrainians.
“Thank you Canadians!” exclaimed the organizer of a Ukrainian relief group at the time.
While the three men will embark on a similar tour this time, they will briefly venture to the edge of the Ukrainian frontline.
“We’re going a bit closer. We’re going a bit deeper. Every single day we can make that adjustment if the risk doesn’t seem right,” McCallum said.
Still, he hopes to meet a Ukrainian soldier he befriended online. The soldier thanked him personally for providing him with boots to replace those worn out on the battlefield.
The team during their first trip in May of 2022, donating fire clothing to a Ukrainian fire department near Lviv. (Submitted)
But, the men will carry more vital supplies than boots. Along with enough tablets to purify a million litres of water, the men will take 20 suitcases of supplies.
“In these suitcases here you’ll find thousands of tourniquets, and you’ll find burn kits from St. John Ambulance,” Schubert explained.
While the mission may seem too risky for some, McCallum said it is the right thing to do.
“I like to believe if it was reverse, that if we [Canada] were attacked, that countries such as Ukraine would do the same things we are doing.”
If you like to know more about the mission or how to donate, a LinkedIn page has been created.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
It's no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.
Kitchener
-
Guelph’s KnightsFest offers interactive medieval experience
It’s Family Day in Ontario and for some that means taking a trip back in time together.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
-
Southern Ontario to get hit with winter storm this week
The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents will be coming to an end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Barrie diner closed as police investigate unrelated incident
Barrie police have temporarily closed Dunlop Street Diner due to an unrelated police investigation.
-
Midland police busy laying impaired charges
A car smashing into a Balm Beach business on Sunday afternoon convinced a passerby to call police.
-
Police bust Barrie man accused of setting series of fires
A Barrie police officer on general patrol noticed an active fire at the rear of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Group says many sexual assault victims in North Bay have to wait months for support
North Bay's sexual violence support centre, Amelia Rising, is facing a long backlog in wait times for victims seeking help.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd such incident at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police. The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Holiday hours: What's open and closed in the Maritimes Monday
Eight provinces are marking a regional holiday Monday, including all three Maritime provinces. Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw has complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to warming climate.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks
Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.
-
Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.
-
Wind chill to reach -50 in parts of Manitoba
Frigid temperatures are expected to set in over parts of Manitoba this week, including some areas experiencing wind chill values near -50.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
-
Driver hospitalized after flipping semi-truck on highway near Courteney, B.C.
The driver of a semi-truck that flipped on a Vancouver Island highway Monday morning is recovering in hospital.
-
Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.