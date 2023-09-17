Londoners lace-up to fight cancer

About 500 people took part in the Terry Fox Run at Springbank Gardens Sunday.

Hundreds more registered online for their own personal run.

This is the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in London, Ont., and the second in-person run since the pandemic.

Funds raised go towards cancer research and programs.

Organizers are expecting this year’s event in London to raise between $125-thousand to $150-thousand.

“He wanted to stop cancer, and people identify with that, a real Canadian hero to do that. And people have just picked up the torch and run with it. And people come out, they’re dedicating their run to family members, to people they know that have had cancer. It’s just a great way, the atmosphere is just electric here,” said Terry Fox Run committee member Peter Ferguson.