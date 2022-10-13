'Londoners know how to party': Uber ranks London top party city in Canada

It may not come as a surprise to some to find out that Uber has ranked London, Ontario as the country’s top party city.

The ride sharing app based their ranking on the number of rides between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and compared it to other cities

"I think people would’ve thought Toronto or maybe a larger city would be at the top," said Keerthana Rang, with Uber’s communications.

London is known for its student parties, including annual homecoming bashes and downtown events that draw in thousands to the area.

UBER’S TOP 10 PARTYING CITIES IN CANADA:

London Toronto Kitchener-Waterloo Kingston Saskatoon Vancouver Winnipeg Regina Edmonton Ottawa

While London may not have the largest population on the list, Uber’s data shows Londoners also stay out the latest compared to other cities, with most rides happening between 2 a.m. And 4 a.m.

"Therefore we think people are taking trips after restaurants to go home, or maybe even go out to a bar and then closer to 2 a.m. We’re talking about last call, getting a ride home or to wherever the after party is so Londoners definitely top that party city," said Rang.

Western student’s reputation for throwing parties is still top of the list for many on campus.

"Sometimes we will be taking up to 3 Ubers a night, going back and forth between the bar and the house parties and you know, western lives up to its rep," said one western student.

"During the pandemic, a lot of people didn’t have the high school party experience that they wish they would have so being at a party school is the ultimate experience of going out and getting out there," said another western student on Thursday.

"I would like to re-title their article and say that London is the most responsible city in all of Canada," said London’s Mayor Ed Holder.

In recent months holder has discussed making part of the downtown an entertainment district, which would allow for more events and investments in infrastructure.

On Thursday, the mayor told CTV News he’s proud to see people getting home responsibly after a night out.

"Whether it’s Uber or using your friends who think enough to take care of their friends…we all want to get people home safe and we all get people back to their families."