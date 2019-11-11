

CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London





LONDON - Londoners will join Canadians across the country Monday to remember and honour those who fought, and the many who died, defending our country.

While events are held across the city today, the main one will be at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

A Veterans’ Parade will form at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m. and march along Dundas Street to Wellington towards the park.

The parade is expected to arrive at 10:45 a.m.

Dufferin Avenue will be closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street.

Dufferin Avenue will be closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street, and Wellington Street will be closed from Dufferin Avenue to Wolfe Street. Road closures will be in place until 1 p.m.

CTV London will be broadcasting the ceremony live on our website.

Remembrance Day is held on Novemeber 11 to commemorate the armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War. It took effect on November 11th at 11 a.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will lay wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

With Files from the Canadian Press