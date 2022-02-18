Londoners clean up after two days of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain
Before dawn Friday, Gord Mills was out with his snowblower.
“Got to pick-up the grandsons and take them to school. I figure it’s easier going out the driveway when its clean rather than driving over it,” he says.
That was also the attitude of Andrea Barnes. She also got an early start, and was just about finished when a typical Canadian moment occurred. The plow went by and filled the end of her driveway with heavy snow.
Andrea Barnes shovels snow in London, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
“Frustrating, but I mean, I’m glad they’re coming through. But it is the inevitable end of the driveway plow saga in Canada.”
For school children in London school buses were running, much to the dismay of some students, especially those in high school.
Sean Leadley among them. Waiting for his bus, he confessed he’d hope for a snow day. “Yes I was hoping so.”
A snow day was certainly what George Friesen is experiencing. The contracted sidewalk plow operator was just about done his overnight shift when his plow got stuck near at Southdale near Jalna.
“It’s just too heavy it’s too much, I got hung up I can’t move. I’m stuck.”
George Friesen in his stuck sidewalk plow awaiting a tow in London, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
Leaving everyone to wish winter would just move along.
Back in Gord Mills' driveway he has the same thoughts about winter as the pandemic. "It’s been a long winter, especially with the COVID going on,” he says.
